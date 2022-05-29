Ukrainian families in Livingston felt threatened over relocation
- Published
A group of Ukrainian families in Scotland said they felt threatened with forced relocation when their hotel rooms were needed for new refugees.
The families, who were temporarily housed in a Livingston hotel, were given three hours to pack and get on a bus to Aberdeen.
The Scottish government said it was voluntary and no one was forced to go.
Supporters of those who stayed in West Lothian said translators should have been there to reduce confusion.
The temporary residents of the Livingston hotel were contacted on Friday asking if they would be willing to be moved to Aberdeen that day.
A number of rooms near Edinburgh Airport were required to accommodate late night arrivals also seeking refuge in Scotland from the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
However, some of the people felt they had no choice.
Local supporters intervened and were able to translate for some of the families before they left.
Viktoria, from Kyiv, has been in Livingston with her mother and two sons for three weeks and was delighted to be able to stay after starting to make new friends.
Speaking to BBC Scotland from a community event for refugees in Livingston, she said: "We are very grateful for Scottish people and the government because it's very important what they do for the Ukrainians now.
"It's very difficult to move somewhere and start a new life again."
Children 'starting to adapt'
She added: "My children have some new friends and they've started to adapt. For example, my oldest son, he is going to football and has new friends here.
"He tries to learn English with them and that is why it is very difficult for us to move to another place in Scotland. If it is possible, we want to stay in this region and maybe find a house for my family."
Rebecca Nicol, who has been volunteering to support families arriving in Livingston, said it had been a "confusing and worrying situation" for the families.
She went to the hotel after Viktoria called to say she would have to leave in two hours.
"The problem was that they never got enough time," Ms Nicol said. "They didn't have a translator with them. A lot of people don't speak English."
She said the stress for a group of people who have already been forced from their homes because of war could have been lessened if they had been given more notice about moving to Aberdeen.
They needed "time to think about it and someone to explain all the details to them properly", she added.
"I'm worried for [Viktoria] and the other Ukrainian families who are here because I want them to feel welcomed to this region and I want us to find host families for them so they can settle a little bit here and feel safe," Ms Nicol said.
'Warm Scots welcome'
A Scottish government spokesman said they were working with local government and the third sector to give new arrivals from the war a "warm Scots welcome", with temporary hotel accommodation, trauma support, translation, and a national matching service to identify longer-term accommodation.
"A small group of people from Ukraine volunteered to change hotels so that those arriving late at night at Edinburgh Airport could access accommodation close by, rather than having to travel to hotels further afield," he said.
"The resettlement team ensured everyone understood this was a voluntary arrangement and that rooms were available should they decide to stay."