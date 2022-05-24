Sheku Bayoh: PC recalls 'terror' as she was approached by suspect
A police officer has told the Sheku Bayoh public inquiry she felt "terror" when he came towards her while shouting in a Fife street.
Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy in May 2015 as they responded to reports of a man armed with a knife.
PC Nicole Short said: "Bayoh was cold, almost blank, unresponsive, in a world of his own, disconnected, pumped up."
She told the inquiry he shouted an expletive then added: "Come on then."
PC Short said Mr Bayoh turned "violent" and came towards her.
She added: "That's when the real terror came across me."
She "shuffled" back to keep a distance between them and swiped her baton twice in the air when he continued to move towards her.
When his face came into her "personal space" she turned and ran.
PC Short said: "I was completely overcome with fear, I was shaking all over my body."
When he was an arms-length away from her she said she was "completely overwhelmed with terror".
"I was screaming when I was running away from him and saying 'no'. I felt his presence was right behind me. I remember this almighty blow to the back of my head.
"I tried to stay on my feet but I just couldn't. The ground is the most dangerous place you can be."
She had earlier said two of her male police officer colleagues had sprayed him with CS spray, which Mr Bayoh wiped off his face "like it was water".
She said: "He was completely unaffected by it."
In her training she recalled CS spray had "incapacitated" her.
The police officers had confronted Mr Bayoh following reports he had been attacking vehicles in Hayfield Road while carrying a knife.
Lord Bracadale is examining the immediate circumstances leading to the death of Mr Bayoh, how the police dealt with the aftermath, the following investigation, and whether race was a factor.
The inquiry continues.