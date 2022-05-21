Breakout music festival cancelled due to poor ticket sales
A three-day music festival in Fife featuring stars such as Midge Ure and Big Country has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.
The inaugural Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival was due to take place on the town's Esplanade from 27 -29 May.
But organisers have confirmed the event, which would have raised money for the NHS, will now no longer go ahead.
Other artists booked to perform included Callum Beattie and Sandi Thom.
The event's main stage was to be named in honour of local singer Paige Dougall, 17, who died in January after a two year battle with a Ewing's Sarcoma, a disease which attacks the bones.
In a statement posted on Facebook on Friday organisers said the decision to cancel had been taken with "enormous regret".
It continued: "The current economic climate has contributed to a level of ticket sales that make live events unviable.
"We would like to offer all our thanks to all the bands, partner agencies and suppliers who have continued to give us their full support right to the last minute."
The festival was originally due to take place last October but organisers decided to delay it due to a spike in local Covid cases.
As well as main stage the plans featured a fairground and an acoustic tent which would become a dance tent at night.