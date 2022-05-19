Sheku Bayoh: 'Race did not play a part' says arrest officer
- Published
A police officer involved in the restraint of Sheku Bayoh has told a public inquiry race did not play a part in his assessment of the situation.
Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.
PC Craig Walker was on duty when he and colleagues responded to reports of a black man with a knife, acting erratically.
He said he thought the man might attack them.
The family of Mr Bayoh, who came to the UK from Sierra Leone as a teenager, have claimed he was treated differently because he was a black man.
Earlier, as Mr Bayoh's family arrived for the hearing in Edinburgh, the family's solicitor Aamer Anwar urged police officers "to do their duty to speak with candour and to tell the whole truth".
He said: "That is what police officers are expected to do in this country."
The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.