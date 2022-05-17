Drivers saw Sheku Bayoh with knife, inquiry told
The inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh has heard from a nurse who tried to save him moments after he had scared her as she drove to work.
The 31-year-old died after being restrained by police officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.
The inquiry also heard from three witnesses who said they saw Mr Bayoh carrying a knife on the day he died.
Their emergency calls were played to the hearing as well as dashcam and cctv footage from the scene.
The inquiry heard how the drivers called emergency services after seeing Mr Bayoh with the knife.
He died on 3 May 2015 after being detained by officers.
Lord Bracadale is hearing evidence in Edinburgh as part of an inquiry into his death.
The inquiry heard how Alan Pearson was driving with his wife in his car when Mr Bayoh was first seen in Templehall Avenue, in the Hayfield area of Kirkcaldy, at about 07:00.
"She [his wife] saw a man walking along the street with what appeared to be a knife in his hand," he told the inquiry's senior counsel Angela Grahame.
After Mr Pearson dropped his wife off at his sister-in-law's house, he started to make his way home and in Hayfield Place saw the man look like he was trying to stop a passing taxi.
Mr Pearson said it looked like the man had banged on the car's roof.
"Once the taxi sped off he did what anybody would do, he turned to face the taxi and face me, although not looking at me," he said.
"When he turned around he put his hands out, palms up, that's when I saw what looked like a knife in his right hand."
Mr Pearson then turned around and drove in a different direction.
'Walking with purpose'
He described the knife as "maybe six or seven inches" long, but when he was shown a knife at the inquiry, he said he could not recognise the blade being used as evidence, and that he only saw it from a distance.
The witness told the inquiry he was not scared, and added: "It's not as if he was coming towards my car, he was just standing there."
Simon Rowe, a taxi driver, said he saw Mr Bayoh carrying a knife, and said he saw him from a distance of about 20m (65ft).
He told Ms Grahame the 31-year-old was "walking with purpose".
"(He was) not strolling, (it was) like he had somewhere to be or somewhere to go, is the best way to describe it."
The inquiry is examining the immediate circumstances leading to the death of Mr Bayoh, how the police dealt with the aftermath, the following investigation, and whether race was a factor.
The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.