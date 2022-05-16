Family heartbroken over death of man in Fife crash
The family of a 22-year-old man who died when his car crashed into a wall and caught fire say they have been left heartbroken by his death.
Father-of-two Kieran Dudgeon was pronounced dead at the scene, on the B914 near Kelty in Fife, on Saturday.
His family said their lives would never be the same again.
"He was a well-loved son, grandson, brother, partner and a deeply loving father to his two children, aged one and three," they added.
"We will miss him every single day."
Police Scotland have said inquiries to establish the cause of the crash are ongoing.
Officers have urged any witnesses who saw Mr Dudgeon's Ford Focus, or anyone with dash cam footage, to get in touch.
