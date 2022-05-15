Man, 22, killed after car crashes into wall in Fife
- Published
A 22-year-old man has died after his car crashed into wall and caught fire in Fife.
Police said the accident happened on the B914 at its junction with the B915, between Kelty and Saline, at about 19:30 on Saturday.
The driver of the Ford Focus, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Colin Morrison said: "At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died."
The officer added inquiries to establish the cause are ongoing and urged any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
