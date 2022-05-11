Aimee Cannon: Man charged with murder of 26-year-old woman
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 26-year-old woman in West Lothian.
Aimee Cannon was seriously injured at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, at about 18:35 on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael Porchetta, 25, made no plea or declaration when he appeared before Livingston Sheriff Court.
Mr Porchetta, of West Calder, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.