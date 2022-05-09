Man charged after Edinburgh street attack death
A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the death of a man in Edinburgh.
Liam Maloney, 30, was found with serious injuries on Niddrie Marischal Road at about 20:00 last Thursday.
Officers believe Mr Maloney had been attacked. Police Scotland launched a murder inquiry following his death at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Saturday.
The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Det Insp Scott Roxburgh, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "We'd like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.
"There will remain a police presence in the area over the coming days and we continue to appeal for anyone with further information to please come forward."
