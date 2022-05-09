Murder probe after woman, 26, dies in brutal attack
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a 26-year-old woman in a "brutal attack" in West Lothian.
Aimee Cannon, 26, was found seriously injured at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, at around 18:35 on Saturday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquiry is being led by Police Scotland's major investigation team.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick said: "Our thoughts are with Aimee's family and friends at this difficult time."
Police Scotland appealed to anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance on Learmonth Crescent to contact them.
Det Supt Patrick added: "Aimee has been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack and we will have a continued police presence in the area while our investigation continues.
"I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.
"We are also studying CCTV and anyone who may have private footage, perhaps from a dashcam or doorbell camera, is asked to check this and pass on anything notable to us."