Edinburgh murder inquiry launched over 'targeted' death
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a 30-year-old man in Edinburgh.
Liam Maloney was seriously assaulted on Niddrie Marischal Road, near the junction with Niddrie Marischal Grove, at about 20:00 on Thursday.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Saturday.
Police believe Mr Maloney was the victim of a targeted attack and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Frank Travers, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "This appears to have been a targeted incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.
"Extensive police inquiries are ongoing at this time and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out."
Police presence
He said there would continue to be a police presence in the area and said he wanted to reassure the local community that everything was being done to trace the person responsible.
"I would ask anyone who was in the Niddrie Marischal Road and Niddrie Marischal Grove area on Thursday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us," he said.
"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the major investigation team.
"Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the inquiry can also send this via this link. You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information."