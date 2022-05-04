Father who killed two-year-old son guilty of murder
- Published
A man who smothered and stabbed his young son to death has been found guilty of murder.
Lukasz Czapla, 41, killed two-year-old Julius after splitting up with the boy's mother.
He had denied murdering the toddler in his home in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, in November 2020.
Czapla was given a life sentence for murder and the judge said he would serve at least 23 years before being eligible for parole.
Czapla had offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Edinburgh but it was rejected by the Crown.
A jury heard Julius was killed by Czapla "in a fit of anger and spite" to "get back at and hurt his former partner" Patrycja Szczesniak.
The couple had been in a relationship until June 2020.
Prosecutor Alan Cameron said the evidence before the jury showed Czapla was motivated by anger and jealousy over Ms Szczesniak's relationship with her new partner.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.