Jealous father killed son to hurt mother, jury told
A man who allegedly murdered his young son was motivated by jealousy towards the child's mother, a court has heard.
A jury heard Lukasz Czapla, 41, killed two-year-old Julius to "get back at" his former partner after he found out she had started a new relationship.
Mr Czapla previously told the High Court in Edinburgh he smothered Julius with a pillow and stabbed him.
He denies murdering the toddler in his home in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, in November 2020.
Mr Czapla previously offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide but it was rejected by the Crown.
His lawyers have lodged a special defence which states he should be acquitted of murder because he had diminished responsibility at the time of Julius' death.
Prosecutor Alan Cameron told jurors that on the night Julius died, Mr Czapla sent text messages to Patrycja Szczesniak, who was in a relationship with him until June 2020, asking her about her new partner and her sex life.
She did not answer the questions.
In his closing speech, Mr Cameron spoke of evidence given by Mr Czapla earlier in his trial in which he said he decided to kill Julius for altruistic reasons.
Mr Czapla's lawyers claim that this and other evidence showed that the accused did not murder Julius but was responsible for his culpable homicide - as he allegedly had diminished responsibility at the time.
Anger and jealousy
However, Mr Cameron said the evidence before the jury showed Mr Czapla was motivated by anger and jealousy.
Urging jurors to convict him of murder, Mr Cameron made reference to evidence from consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Alex Quinn who told the court he believed that Mr Czapla's actions were a "narcissistic and entitled" act.
He also referred to evidence given by Mr Czapla's friend Wojciech Marchlewsk and consultant psychiatrist Deborah Mountain, who said the accused seemed more distressed about his own future.
Mr Cameron said: "The accused sent four separate messages during the course of 10 minutes in which he asked her about her sex life and with reference to a graphic sexual act."
'Tactical ploy'
He added: "All these factors, I suggest point away from the altruistic motive and towards the alternative put forward by Dr Quinn - that of revenge and jealously.
"Against a background of obsession about his ex-partner's supposed infidelity and made furious by her mention of a new partner and refusal to discuss him or her sex life with him, the accused voluntarily consumed alcohol and drugs.
"In that condition his impulse control was lowered and he acted upon his emotions and anger and jealousy and killed his son as a way to get back at her, to surprise her as he described it to Mr Marchlewski."
Julius was killed "in a fit of anger and spite" to "get back at and hurt his former partner", the jury was told.
"That he may deeply regret it now is of no moment," Mr Cameron added. "All that matters is that he did it."
Mr Cameron also told the jury that they may conclude that the accused's claims of diminished responsibility were a "tactical ploy to minimise his punishment".
Not seeking 'sympathy'
Defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran QC told the court that evidence in the case showed that Mr Czapla was guilty of culpable homicide.
He urged jurors to convict his client on that charge "even if it goes against the grain, even if sticks in your throat, even if you do so with regret and reluctance".
Mr McSporran said he did not seek the jury's "sympathy" for his client.
Speaking about Ms Szczesniak, he added: "How can Earth can she ever hope to recover from the loss which she has suffered in the circumstances?"
Mr Czapla is accused of murdering his son on 20 or 21 November 2020 by assaulting him and repeatedly striking him on the body with a skewer, repeatedly discharging an air pistol at him and repeatedly shooting him in the head and placing a pillow on his face and asphyxiating the child.
Crown lawyers have accepted guilty pleas to motoring and drugs offences.
The trial, before judge Lord Beckett continues on Wednesday.