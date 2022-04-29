Charity regulator investigates Social Bite complaints
A Scottish charity which has enjoyed the support of celebrities and royalty is under investigation after complaints were made against it.
OSCR, the Scottish charities regulator, confirmed it had been contacted about Social Bite, which runs cafes supporting homeless people.
The charity counts George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among its supporters.
The charity is headed by co-founder Josh Littlejohn.
An OSCR spokesperson said: "We have received concerns about this charity, which are currently being examined in the usual way according to our published policies."
Sleep outs
Mr Littlejohn, 35, helped launch the Social Bite café in Edinburgh in 2012. The focus on homelessness came when a young homeless man went into the café one day to ask for a job.
The organisation then offered more jobs to people experiencing such problems.
In 2018, Social Bite also staged large outdoor sleep outs to raise money for the homeless.
The events were held in Aberdeen's Duthie Park, Dundee's Slessor Gardens, Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park and Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.
Mr Littlejohn was made an MBE in 2017 for services to social enterprise and entrepreneurship.
Social Bite employs more than 100 people and distributes about 140,000 items of food to homeless and vulnerable people yearly.
The charity's annual report shows Mr Littlejohn stepped back as a director on subsidiary boards at the charity's latest AGM.
At the time, Social Bite said it was part of a wider restructuring of the group, and part of an ambitious three-year plan which would see the group expand into new areas.
'Developing growth opportunities'
In a statement it said: "Josh's new role allows him to focus on developing strategic growth opportunities, leaving the day to day running of the organisation to the operational team. This change has no material impact on Josh's role or on the running of Social Bite."
In the charity's Trustees' Report for the year to 31 May 2021, it said: "A number of trustees stepped down after approving the prior year group accounts at the AGM on 17 May 2021."
The report showed that four trustees resigned on that day, with another one leaving on 21 May and one more leaving on 23 August the same year.
Chairwoman Rosalind Cuschieri, Kent Mackenzie, Morag McNeill, and Ellie Murphy resigned as Social Bite trustees on 17 May. Marjory Rodger MBE, a business consultant, resigned on 23 August.
Jane Bruce, the former chief executive officer for Social Bite in Scotland, made an internal report under the charity's whistleblowing policy to Social Bite Trustees in June 2020 and then to OSCR in August 2020.
On Friday, Sir Andrew Cubie, the chairman of Social Bite told BBC Scotland: "We can confirm that we are in communication with OSCR relating to concerns they have received. In line with OSCR's policy we are unable to provide any further information at this time.
"Under my chairmanship, Social Bite adheres to the highest levels of governance. In spite of the global pandemic, the charity has gone from strength to strength.
"As an organisation we remain focused on delivering vital projects to the highest standards, so we can ultimately achieve our aim of helping the most vulnerable people in society and ending homelessness."
He said that Mr Littlejohn had worked tirelessly to end homelessness, helping thousands of vulnerable individuals off the streets.
'Well respected'
He added: "For everyone who has ever met Josh, they will know how passionate he is about ending homelessness and helping individuals fulfil their potential. He's incredibly well respected and well-liked by the Social Bite team, partners and the homeless community."
In a statement, Josh Littlejohn said: "As the charity has matured, it is only right that it becomes less reliant on its founder. For the last few years I've been working with our board to put in place a new structure which allows me to focus on my passion for developing new and innovative projects to help homeless people.
"It is a privilege to do what I do and, with the support of our Chair, Trustees and the dedication of our team, we remain focused on our goal of ending homelessness at a time when help is needed more than ever."