Child murder accused's drug and driving pleas accepted
- Published
A man accused of murdering his two-year-old son has had his guilty pleas to drug and driving offences accepted by prosecutors.
Lukasz Czapla, 41, had wanted to admit all 10 charges against him last week.
However, this included a lesser charge of being responsible for the culpable homicide of his son Julius and denying murdering him due to diminished responsibility. This was not accepted.
The Crown said it was agreeing to all the pleas apart from the murder one.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, prosecutor Alan Cameron said: "That is all the evidence I intend to lead for the Crown."
Mr Czapla, from Muirhouse, Edinburgh, is accused of murdering Julius in November 2020.
Prosecutors claim that on 20 or 21 November at Muirhouse Place West in Edinburgh, Mr Czapla assaulted Julius, and repeatedly struck him with a skewer or "similar instrument".
It is also claimed that he repeatedly discharged an air pistol at Julius, repeatedly shot him in the head and then placed a pillow on his face and asphyxiated him.
The accused has has now admitted breaching drink driving laws in the Edinburgh area on 21 November.
He also pleaded guilty to consuming a "quantity of prescribed medication" and driving at excessive speeds on the A90 road in Edinburgh while "overtaking and undertaking" other vehicles.
Ecstasy and LSD
He further admitted failing to give way on the A90/M90 slip road which forced other vehicles to "take evasive action" to avoid colliding with his car.
His car is then said to have collided with another vehicle.
Mr Czapla also pleaded guilty to possessing drugs - including ecstasy and LSD - as well as having an air weapon.
The court heard that two senior consultant psychiatrists disagreed over his mental state.
Following multiple interviews, Dr Khuram Khan said Mr Czapla had Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD), a condition that causes intense fluctuations of emotions among other symptoms including depression and impulsivity.
In earlier evidence, Dr Alexander Quinn, who also assessed Mr Czapla, agreed he had a "depressive illness", but that it "was not severe" and dismissed the EUPD diagnosis.
The court has previously been told Czapla, a former IT technician, had been struggling with depression, which intensified after his seven-year relationship with his former partner Patrycja Szczesniak ended just months before Julius was killed.
The jury heard that the night his son died, he took an overdose of his anti-depressant medication and drank wine and beer, with the intention of taking his own life.
The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.