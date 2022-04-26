Man killed son in 'narcissistic act', jury told
- Published
A consultant forensic psychiatrist told a jury he believed a father who killed his two-year-old son carried out a "narcissistic and entitled act".
Dr Alexander Quinn assessed the mental state of Lukasz Czapla after the body of Julius was found in Muirhouse, Edinburgh.
Mr Czapla denies murdering the toddler in his home in November 2020.
He previously offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide but it was rejected by the Crown.
Mr Czapla's lawyers have lodged a special defence which states he should be acquitted of murder because he had diminished responsibility at the time of Julius' death.
Dr Quinn told prosecutor Alan Cameron that people with poor mental health sometimes killed others out of a sense of altruism.
But the psychiatrist said that in his assessment, the circumstances surrounding Julius' death did not match such a scenario.
Dr Quinn said: "The description does not have the sense of an altruistic act of killing in a depressive episode. It is a somewhat narcissistic and entitled act."
The witness told Mr Cameron he spoke to Mr Czapla after he was taken into custody.
Text messages
Dr Quinn said that during the interviews he conducted the accused made references to the relationship he had with Julius' mother, Patrycja Szczesniak.
The court has heard Mr Czapla split from Ms Szczesniak months before Julius' death.
Jurors heard that the accused told Dr Quinn during the interviews that he believed Ms Szczesniak was "controlling" and "manipulative" and that their son was better off dead than living with her.
The court also heard Mr Czapla spoke to Dr Quinn about negative childhood experiences.
Asked to explain why he believed Mr Czapla's actions were "narcissistic", the psychiatrist highlighted text messages he sent to other people.
He said they "seemed to return back to his own experiences."
Dr Quinn also said he believed Mr Czapla, a former IT technician at Fife College, was of good enough health to stand trial.
The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.