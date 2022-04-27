Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo returns after three-year absence
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will return in August, the first time the event has been staged since 2019.
More than 800 performers from countries including Mexico, New Zealand, and the US will take part in the event, which will be held from 5 to 27 August.
It will feature a new show called Voices, which organisers say will "draw inspiration from people around the globe."
This event will be the first from new creative director Michael Braithwaite.
He said the Tattoo would combine military tradition with "exciting new innovations and contemporary touches."
The event has been held on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade since 1950.
Military acts will continue to play a central role in the performance, with the Army confirmed as the lead service.
The event will include the traditional Massed Pipes and Drums along with dancers, Tattoo Fiddlers, and musicians from UK Military Regiments.
More than 100 performers from the Banda Monumental de Mexico will also return to the event.
Mr Braithwaite said: "The team and I are working collaboratively with our new production partners and all the acts to ensure the key elements of the Voices theme run through everything from the lighting, costume design, projections and of course, the music and vocals.
He said there were also plans to "enhance audience engagement" in the pre-show segments.