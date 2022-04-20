East Lothian woman dies after hit-and-run in Canada
A hit-and-run driver is being sought over the death of an East Lothian woman living in Canada.
Erin Yoxall, 30, was knocked down by a white Mercedes AMG GT convertible in Toronto at 03:15 on Thursday.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the high-speed crash, Toronto Police Service said.
Ms Yoxall was was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police told BBC Scotland. She died on Saturday.
Her mother, Roseanne Yoxall, told Global News: "(The driver) stopped, they got out, they looked at her and they got back in the car."
"It's torture," she added.
She said her daughter's organs had been matched to donors and would be transplanted. She hopes they will enrich the lives of "numerous families".
Ms Yoxall, who was originally from Tranent, had lived in Canada for eight years and worked at the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence.
Her mother told Global News she was "constantly in touch," but she did not know where her daughter was going on the morning of the collision.
"Words fail," she said. "Drive to the conditions - it was early in the morning - does that give you the right to speed? No."
The driver is a man with dark hair. Toronto Police have issued a picture of the car with a driver at the wheel.
The convertible car, with red interior, had the roof folded down at the time of the collision and police said it would have "noticeable damage" to the front end.
Police are urging witnesses or anyone who recognises the man to contact them.