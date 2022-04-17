Two arrests after man struck by car in Wester Hailes
Two men have been arrested after a man was struck by a car last week in Edinburgh.
A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident in Wester Hailes at about 09:30 on Thursday.
Police said two men, aged 28, had now been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
The injured man was taken The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition was described as serious.
