Man sexually assaults 14-year-old in public toilet
- Published
A man has sexually assaulted a teenage boy in a public toilet in Edinburgh.
The man approached the 14-year-old the facilities on the east side of The Meadows near Hope Park Terrace at about 16:30 on Friday.
A member of the public walked in and he then left, walking off towards the crossroads at Hope Park Terrace.
Police said the suspect is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with white stubble and aged about 70-years-old.
He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers and a flat cap. He also used a walking stick.
Det Insp Grant Paterson has urged anyone with information to get in touch, particularly the person who walked into the toilets as the assault happened.
He said: "This attack has left the teenage boy exceptionally upset. We have officers on patrol in the area and if anyone has any concerns please speak to them or call us.
"This part of The Meadows would have been busy and I am asking anyone who saw this man or who may know who he is to get in touch."