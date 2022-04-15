University of St Andrews rector finally installed two years on
The 54th rector of the University of St Andrews has been officially installed - two years after she took up the post.
The ceremony marking Dr Leyla Hussein's appointment at the University of St Andrews was delayed by Covid.
It was the first time since the start of the pandemic that she had been able to take part in the traditional student "drag" around the Fife town.
Dr Hussein, a psychotherapist and gender rights campaigner, is the first black female to take up the position.
She said: "As rector, it is my greatest honour and responsibility to represent student voices at the highest levels of decision making at this historic university.
"The entirety of my term as rector has been committed to support for student advocacy and activism and dedicated to the great structural change that such work contributes to."
Previous St Andrews rectors include authors JM Barrie and Rudyard Kipling, and Monty Python founding member John Cleese.