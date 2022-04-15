Hit-and-run in Wester Hailes treated as attempted murder
- Published
A hit-and-run attack on a man in Edinburgh is being treated by police as attempted murder.
The 45-year-old man was struck by a car at Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes at about 09:30 on Thursday.
Police said he was in a serious condition in The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
The car involved did not stop but has since been traced. Officers are working to identify its occupants and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.