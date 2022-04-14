Edinburgh Council to start charging for electric car points
- Published
City of Edinburgh Council is to start charging for the use of its electric vehicle chargers from next month.
The local authority also said it would fine owners who left their electric cars at charging points overnight.
It said revenue would be put back into electric car charging infrastructure in the city.
Charges and maximum stay periods depend on the type of charger (standard, fast or rapid). Motorists will be see the charges come into force from 1 May.
Transport Scotland gave the council £2.3m to install 81 chargers at 141 bays in residential streets and park and ride sites around the city, which will be available for use by summer.
Karen Doran, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment vice-convener, said: "We set costs for using our chargers as part of the budget this year, and tariffs will be clearly displayed on charging points and on our website."