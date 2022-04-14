Lorry fire causes disruption on Edinburgh bypass
A lorry fire has caused major disruption on the Edinburgh city bypass.
The route was closed in both directions for more than an hour after the fire broke out at about 10:45.
Traffic was directed away from the Calder junction as firefighters tackled the blaze in a trailer close to a slip road.
Police Scotland said no-one was hurt but the westbound carriageway was likely to remain closed for some time.
The eastbound side of the bypass has now reopened.
