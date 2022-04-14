Edinburgh Bypass closed due to lorry fire

Edinburgh City Bypass is closed in both directions due to a lorry fire.

Traffic is being directed away from the Calder Junction as firefighters tackle the blaze in a trailer close to a slip road.

Police Scotland said the fire broke out at about 10:45 and there were no reports of any injuries.

They said the westbound side of the bypass would remain closed for a considerable amount of time but the eastbound was due to reopen.

