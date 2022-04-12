Family tribute to Fife man who died after dive at Kinghorn beach
A man who died after getting into difficulty during an organised scuba dive near a Fife beach has been identified by police.
Les Elder, 45, from Saline in Fife, was rescued from the water near Kinghorn beach, Burntisland, on Sunday morning. He died a short time later.
His family said: "Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him."
Police said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
