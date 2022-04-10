Man dies during organised scuba dive at Kinghorn Beach
A man has died after getting into difficulty during an organised scuba dive in Fife.
Emergency services were called to Kinghorn Beach at 09:55 BST on Sunday after receiving reports of a man in difficulty in the water.
A coastguard helicopter landed on the beach during the emergency operation.
Police Scotland said the dive had been taking place close to the beach. The man was rescued from the water but died a short time later.
A force spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
