Russian ambassador no longer welcome, says Edinburgh council leader
- Published
The Russian ambassador to the UK has been told by Edinburgh's council leader that his country's consulate is no longer welcome in Scotland's capital.
Councillors made the decision to send a letter announcing the decision to Andrei Kelin in London.
It said it would sever all engagement with the Russian consulate until Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
Council leader Adam McVey said the move was a protest against Russia's "horrific war crimes".
Mr McVey said he did not oppose Russian citizens, many of whom have expressed opposition to their country's territorial policies.
He said: "Countless Russians around the world and here in Edinburgh have spoken out against this war - but it isn't these courageous people of conscience the Russian consulate or Russian ambassador stand for.
"Their offices represent Putin's tyrannical regime and the horrific war crimes being made against Ukraine."
Mr McVey added: "Our ties will be severed for as long as this illegal invasion persists and our solidarity will remain with the people of Ukraine, many of whom have fled their home country to seek refuge here in Edinburgh.
"We will continue to do everything within our power to ensure they feel safe, heard and welcome in our city from the moment they land."
