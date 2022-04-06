£500m green belt housing estate gets go-ahead in Edinburgh
A £500m housing development in Edinburgh has been given final approval by the Scottish government.
Redheughs Village, near Gogar in the west of the city, will have 1,350 new homes and a 40-acre park.
There will be a primary school, nursery and shops. It was approved by the city council six years ago - but was called in for review by Scottish ministers.
The developer, Murray Estates, said it would help address an acute demand for family homes in the capital.
Murray Estates is controlled by the former Rangers owner Sir David Murray.
The site will include 330 new affordable homes.
Mr Murray, managing director of Murray Estates' parent company Murray Capital, said: "We are pleased to have received final approval from the Scottish government for the first phase of the Garden District after a long and comprehensive planning application process.
"The demand for sustainably-built family homes in close proximity to the capital is acute, and we look forward to commencing the work that will deliver 1,350 much-needed houses, supporting infrastructure and civic amenity."