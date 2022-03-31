Edinburgh Airport warns of disruption ahead of travel surge
- Published
Edinburgh Airport has warned holidaymakers to expect queues and disruption over the summer as it returns to full service.
Its chief executive said the main reason was that staff numbers would not reach pre-pandemic levels in time.
The airport's operations were drastically impacted by restrictions over the last two years.
Passengers in 2020 and 2021 fell from nearly 15 million to three million, but are forecast to surge this year.
The airport has predicted numbers will more than treble in one year.
This growth, coupled with tough recruitment markets, has prompted the warning of disruption over the summer.
'Inevitable disruption'
Chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, Gordon Dewar, said there may be other issues contributing to delays - including differing Covid entry requirements, security preparation and passengers returning to travel for the first time since the pandemic.
He said he would draft in staff from across the airport to help passengers get through the airport quickly and comfortably.
"We lost many valued colleagues and our recruitment campaign to employ 1,000 people across the airport has been under way since the end of 2021," he said.
"Not all of those additional people will be in place as quickly as we would like and therefore it is inevitable there will be some queues and disruption as the recovery begins and we take the first steps to normality.
"As we do that, we are grateful to passengers for their patience and understanding and ask that they allow themselves to carefully plan and understand what they need to do before they get here."
Adam Wilson, operations director at Edinburgh Airport, said passengers would be kept informed via social media, the airport website and emails.
He added: "We've drawn up a range of plans to deal with potential scenarios but unfortunately this may not avoid queuing at peak times.
"We clearly hope this won't be the case, but we think it's better to be honest and ask passengers to work with us to make the process as smooth as possible."