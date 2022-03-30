Homes for Ukraine: These people did not ask for war
A woman who flew to Poland to help refugees fleeing Ukraine has welcomed two sisters from the war torn country into her Edinburgh home.
Jacquie Clayton travelled to Krakow to help out in a soup kitchen as the humanitarian crisis unfolded.
There she witnessed "absolutely heart-breaking" scenes which convinced her to join the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
And on Sunday Svitlana and Yulia Derkach arrived in Scotland to stay with Ms Clayton and her husband Colin.
So far 2,700 visas have been issued for refugees coming to the UK as part of the initiative - fewer than 10% of the 28,300 applications made in the scheme's first 15 days.
Ms Clayton had been critical of the bureaucracy faced by applicants but she told BBC Scotland of her relief that Svitlana, 25, and 18-year-old Yulia were finally safe.
The sisters are originally from Zhytomyr, a city about 120km (75 miles) west of Kyiv.
They were both based in the Ukrainian capital when the Russian invasion was launched on 24 February.
But their parents have stayed behind to look after elderly relatives despite the region coming under heavy bombardment.
After Ms Clayton signed up for the scheme Svitlana got in touch with her and they built up a rapport on WhatsApp.
She shared pictures of her family, home and Edinburgh before they met for the first time.
And Ms Clayton hopes others with spare rooms in their home will do the same.
She said: "I think we have seen enough on TV.
"These people did not ask for war. This should never have happened in the 21st century.
"All they are looking for is sanctuary and safety."
Svitlana believes she has found both in Scotland.
She said: "We are very relieved. We are happy we are safe now and our parents don't have to worry about our safety."
Svitlana was working as a paralegal when Russia launched the invasion that she never imagined was possible.
She said: "It was really a shock to wake up from my father's call at 5am to say: 'The war has started. Pack your things and get out of the city'.
"It was really hard to stay in Kyiv and very dangerous."
She also had to endure the fear and uncertainty of what was unfolding in her home region, where school buildings and key infrastructure have been destroyed.
Since the weekend Svitlana has been overwhelmed by the welcome her and her sister have received from the Clayton family.
She said: "We are very happy and very lucky.
"I did not expect such kindness from strange people I met on the internet.
"Their support is unbelievable."
Yulia was studying geography and English at a university in Kyiv when the conflict started.
She admitted the experience of moving to a new country at a time of great uncertainty in her homeland had been stressful.
But Yulia added: "The moment I saw our sponsors I felt really relieved because they met us with such warmth and love and I did not expect this."
Ms Clayton hopes the young women will become lifelong friends and that she will be able to one day visit them in Ukraine.
In the meantime she is showing them around Edinburgh.
And next week they will attend a concert by singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti at the city's Usher Hall.
Ms Clayton said: "I want them to have as normal a life as possible while they are here."
