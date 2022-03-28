Brothers jailed for 'brutal' Edinburgh attempted murder
- Published
Two brothers who carried out a "brutal" attempted murder which left their victim unable to walk unaided, have been jailed.
Paul O'Doherty, 30, and Jake O'Doherty, 27, attacked Umair Khan, stabbing him repeatedly in the back on 13 September 2020 in Tollcross, Edinburgh.
Mr Khan,35, relies on crutches to stand or walk, the court heard.
The pair were earlier convicted of attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow.
Paul O'Doherty has now been jailed for eight years and Jake O'Doherty for four years and 152 days, taking into account his time on remand.
During sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Harrower said that they had carried out a "brutal" attack on their victim.
Mr Khan was punched to the head with a knuckleduster and stabbed in a lane running between Glen Street and Panmure Place, the court heard.
The judge said that of the three stab wounds to Mr Khan one was so violent it left the blade embedded in his back, requiring six hours of surgery to remove.
'Gratuitous act of violence'
They were found guilty of assaulting him to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life and attempting to murder him.
Paul O'Doherty, of Wallsend, Tyneside, and his younger brother continue to deny the offence, their defence lawyers said.
Defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy, representing Paul O'Doherty, said: "He has been convicted of a gratuitous act of violence that was both shocking and completely out of character for him."
The father-of-three had no criminal record and no outstanding cases against him, Mr Roy added.
Jake O'Doherty was armed with the knuckle duster during the attack on Mr Khan and the court heard that he has a previous conviction for possession for possessing a similar weapon.
His defence counsel Kenneth Cloggie said his client also maintained his innocence.