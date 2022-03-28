Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Police officers lose bid for immunity from prosecution
Statements from police officers at the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh could be used in evidence against them in the future, the Crown has said.
The Solicitor General has ruled against a request by lawyers for the officers to grant them immunity in any future prosecution or misconduct proceedings.
Mr Bayoh died on 3 May 2015 in police custody after he was restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy.
His family had opposed the plea made by Scottish Police Federation lawyers.
Solicitor General Ruth Charteris QC said the Crown reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.
"Prosecutors must consider all cases on their individual facts and circumstances and act in the public interest," she said.
"I have considered all the information available to me, and I am not currently satisfied that it is in the public interest to grant the undertakings.
"It is not known if officers will invoke their right to claim privilege against self-incrimination.
"Nor is it known what impact any such claim would have on the totality of the evidence available to the inquiry."
The inquiry, which is due to begin on 10 May, was set up to examine:
- the immediate circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh's death
- how the police dealt with the aftermath
- the subsequent investigation into the death
- whether race was a factor
The inquiry's chairman, Lord Bracadale, said the Solicitor General had left open the possibility of revisiting the issue for each of the 12 police officers on an individual basis.
He added: "I will now seek statements from each of the officers to ascertain how much information they are willing to provide to the inquiry without undertakings from the Solicitor General.
"Once those statements have been obtained by my team, I will assess how best to proceed."
He said the inquiry was "fully committed" to finding out the truth about how Sheku Bayoh died and would "keep all options open" when it comes to gathering the "fullest possible evidence".
Mr Bayoh's family have claimed race played a part in his death and they criticised the subsequent investigation.
Their lawyer, Aamer Anwar, previously said: "Kadi Johnson, Sheku's sister, has no doubt that the way he or her family were treated by the police and the justice system would not have happened had Sheku been white.
"Their treatment was compounded by repeated attacks from those who appear to remain in a 'child-like' denial about the existence of racism in policing today."
Mr Bayou's family also said they were "bitterly disappointed" that Lord Bracadale had supported the request for immunity.
"If the officers had nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear from coming and giving evidence to the inquiry," they said.
Lawyers for the police said the request is usual practice for people who are called to give evidence in such inquiries.