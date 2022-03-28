Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Police officers lose bid for immunity from prosecution
- Published
Statements from police officers at the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh could be used in evidence against them in the future, the Crown has said.
The Solicitor General has rejected a request to grant immunity in future prosecution or misconduct proceedings.
The inquiry's chairman had asked for the guarantee following a request from Scottish Police Federation lawyers.
The move was opposed by the family of Mr Bayoh, who died in police custody after being restrained by officers.
A public inquiry into the death of the 31-year-old in May 2015 is due to begin in May.
Last month lawyers for a number of officers asked for a guarantee that their evidence would not be used in any future prosecution or misconduct proceedings.
They said that without the assurance, some officers could exercise their legal right not to answer questions where they might incriminate themselves.
Lord Bracadale, the chairman of the inquiry, said he would request undertakings from both the solicitor general and the deputy chief constable of Police Scotland.
He said this would let officers give "full and frank" evidence to the public inquiry - and that current or former officers could still face prosecution if new information emerged from other sources.
Solicitor General Ruth Charteris QC said the Crown reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.
"Prosecutors must consider all cases on their individual facts and circumstances and act in the public interest," she said.
"I have considered all the information available to me, and I am not currently satisfied that it is in the public interest to grant the undertakings.
"It is not known if officers will invoke their right to claim privilege against self-incrimination.
"Nor is it known what impact any such claim would have on the totality of the evidence available to the inquiry."
The inquiry, which is due to begin on 10 May, was set up to examine:
- the immediate circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh's death
- how the police dealt with the aftermath
- the subsequent investigation into the death
- whether race was a factor
Lord Bracadale said the Solicitor General had left open the possibility of revisiting the issue for each of the 12 police officers on an individual basis.
"I will now seek statements from each of the officers to ascertain how much information they are willing to provide to the inquiry without undertakings from the Solicitor General," he said.
"Once those statements have been obtained by my team, I will assess how best to proceed."
He said the inquiry was "fully committed" to finding out the truth about how Sheku Bayoh died and would "keep all options open" when it comes to gathering the "fullest possible evidence".
Mr Bayoh's family have claimed race played a part in his death and criticised the subsequent investigation.
Their lawyer, Aamer Anwar, previously said: "Kadi Johnson, Sheku's sister, has no doubt that the way he or her family were treated by the police and the justice system would not have happened had Sheku been white.
"Their treatment was compounded by repeated attacks from those who appear to remain in a 'child-like' denial about the existence of racism in policing today."
Mr Bayou's family had said they were "bitterly disappointed" that Lord Bracadale had supported the request for immunity.
"If the officers had nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear from coming and giving evidence to the inquiry," they said.
Lawyers for the police previously said the request was usual practice for people who are called to give evidence in such inquiries.