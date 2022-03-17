Vulnerable children in Edinburgh failed, probe finds
Vulnerable children in Edinburgh were subject to "serious failings" which compromised their safety for over a decade, an investigation has found.
The City of Edinburgh Council received allegations of physical and mental abuse in its secure units, which provide care and accommodation for young people aged 10 to 17.
A probe then found there has been "illegality" at the units.
The council has apologised to the young people affected by the failings.
A report outlining "serious and sustained failings" has been shown to councillors but has not been released to the public due to what the council claims is the "sensitive nature of the content".
However, it is understood the reports relate to physical and mental abuse of highly vulnerable and disturbed young people in the council's secure units up to 2020.
Secure units are a form of residential care that restricts the freedom of children under the age of 18 who councils regard as a risk to themselves or others in the community.
In response to the damning revelations, Conservative councillors have lodged an amendment expressing no confidence in the council's chief executive Andrew Kerr which will be considered at a meeting later.
A probe into the widespread failings were launched in 2020 after a call was made to the council's whistle-blowing hotline alleging "serious malpractice" within the secure unit service.
Safecall, which provides the service for council staff to anonymously raise complaints, then managed the investigation into the issues raised by the whistleblower.
Included in the report released ahead of the meeting are 90 recommendations, some of which relate to procedures around the use of restraint techniques, the handling of allegations of abuse against staff and the vetting process for newly-employed carers.
One of the recommendations stipulates that all staff working within residential care services should "have the appropriate qualifications to practice" and should be "registered with the appropriate professional registration body and have been subject to appropriate checks".
Apology to young people
A City of Edinburgh Council spokesman said: "We want to apologise to the young people affected by this and praise those who contributed to the investigation.
"Their testimonies helped to inform the findings and recommendations, which are now being taken forward as part of a robust and detailed action plan.
"Significant changes are already in place and we are confident children and young people are now safer and better supported."