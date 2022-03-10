Organisers asked to reimagine Edinburgh's Hogmanay
- Published
The next producers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay are being asked to reimagine the event, with no requirement for a street party.
City of Edinburgh Council is seeking new producers for Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay festivals from 2022-2025.
The celebration should still feature "significant midnight moment" which could include fireworks, drones, lighting or some other major spectacle.
The council, however, wants the event to be "unique to Edinburgh".
The traditional Hogmanay street party in the capital has been cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but normally draws crowds of tens of thousands of people.
Previously it has formed part of a series of winter events beginning in late November and extending into the the first week of January, featuring activities such as a Christmas market, fairground and ice rink.
While sources have told the BBC that a street party could still continue, it is not a firm requirement of the new tender document.
It states: "Whilst previous events have incorporated live music and a large street party, the contractor is not obliged to repeat this format but must propose alternative entertainment that maintains or increases the media and audience impact."
The council is keen for future celebrations to focus on using local artists and talent with activities extended to other parts of the city outside of the centre, such as Granton waterfront and Leith.
A wider distribution of events would avoid problems of overcrowding.
It also wants to improve the environmental sustainability of the event through local sourcing of products and minimising use of green space. Alcohol-free times or areas could also be introduced.
The specifications were devised in response to the findings of a major independent survey into the future of Edinburgh's Winter Festivals conducted last year.
Adam McVey, City of Edinburgh Council leader, said: "Through our citywide conversation with residents, businesses and stakeholders last year, it was clear that there was overwhelming support for the continuation of Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations in the capital, but with a revised format.
"More than 8,600 people and 35 organisations responded to the survey, with 87% expressing support for a Christmas celebration and 86% for Hogmanay.
"I'm confident that by acting on residents' feedback, we can remain the home of Hogmanay and ensure our Christmas events, enjoyed by so many across the city, continue in a way that balances residents' needs and aspirations for how they should look and feel in future."
Underbelly has produced Edinburgh's winter festivals for the past three years.
The tender responses will be used to draw up a shortlist for further consideration, and the council hopes to have a production partner in place by the summer.