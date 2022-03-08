BBC News

Police investigate unexplained death at Dunfermline flat

Published
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man found at a flat in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Beath View in Dunfermline at 13:20 on Monday following a report of concern for a person.

A 53-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

