Boy, 15, died after being hit by bus near Dunfermline
A 15-year-old boy died after being hit by a bus on the A985 in Fife, police have confirmed.
Shane Dickson, from Airdrie, was pronounced dead at the scene near Cairneyhill, Dunfermline, at 23:50 on Saturday.
Two cars and a coach had been travelling east when the boy was hit. Police said none of the vehicles collided with one another.
The road was closed for eight hours for a full police investigation.
Sgt Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts go out to Shane's family and friends.
"Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.
"If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward."