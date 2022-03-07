Scottish grandfather travels to Ukraine to fight Russians
By David Cowan
Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland
- Published
A Scottish grandfather has travelled to Ukraine to help the country's armed forces fight the Russian invasion.
A video posted online shows Rab Grady, from Edinburgh, wearing a flak jacket and camouflage fatigues and holding an assault rifle.
Flanked by two Ukrainian fighters, the builder said: "My name is Rob. I'm a 61-year-old grandfather from Scotland."
The BBC understands more than 100 people in Scotland have volunteered to fight in the conflict.
Britons have been urged to support the Ukraine from the UK, rather than travelling to join war, by the head of the armed forces, Adm Sir Tony Radakin.
Mr Grady's message continued: "I've travelled to Ukraine to help Ukraine fight the Russians. I'll do anything I can in my power to save Ukraine from Putin.
"Anybody in the world, please Ukraine. They need everybody to help. Volunteers, please."
In a message posted alongside the clip the father-of-one wrote: "This was my own free choice. I am a grown man. I've went to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people in a criminal war."
Mr Grady told BBC Scotland he has been accepted to join an "international legion" in Kyiv.
He said he had previous military experience with the Territorial Army.
Members of Mr Grady's family have posted messages expressing support for his decision.
One wrote: "Hero. Please come home safe Rob Grady."
Politicians have been divided over whether British citizens should travel to Ukraine to enlist in the armed forces.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she supported those who wanted to join an international force.
But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said people without military training should not travel to Ukraine.
And Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned it could be counter productive for anyone other than trained military personnel to go to the warzone.
The Foreign Office website said: "If you travel to Ukraine to fight, or to assist others engaged in the conflict, your activities may amount to offences against UK terrorism or other legislation and you could be prosecuted on your return to the UK."