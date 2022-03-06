Boy, 15, dies in three-car collision near Dunfermline in Fife
A 15-year-old boy has died after a collision involving three cars near Dunfermline in Fife.
The teenager was a pedestrian when the cars collided on the A985 at Cairneyhill shortly before midnight on Saturday.
Emergency services were called but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said the road was closed for about eight hours while officers carried out investigation work.
Sgt Colin Morrison, of the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the boy involved in this incident.
"Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.
"If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward."