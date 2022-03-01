Nicola Benedetti to be Edinburgh International Festival director
Nicola Benedetti is to become the new director of the Edinburgh International Festival.
She is both the first Scottish and the first female director to be appointed since the festival began in 1947.
She takes over from Fergus Linehan, who has directed the festival for eight years. She starts in October.
The trust that appointed her said she embodied the spirit of the festival - internationally respected but Scottish to the core.
She will continue to perform internationally and lead the Benedetti Foundation but she is likely to have to reduce her engagements to take on her new role.
Ms Benedetti said: "I am deeply honoured to contribute to the long and rich history of the Edinburgh International Festival and the cultural landscape of Scotland.
"This festival was founded on principles of reconciliation and the ideals of art transcending political and cultural fracture.
"Following in the footsteps of the wonderful achievements of Fergus Linehan and his predecessors, I will uphold these values and greatly look forward to serving this festival, its mission of cultural exchanges, and the people of Scotland."
'Internationally recognised'
Born in Irvine, North Ayrshire, of Italian heritage, Ms Benedetti began violin lessons at the age of four, studied at Yehudi Menuhin School and has since toured internationally with some of the world's greatest orchestras and conductors.
She was awarded the Queen's Medal for Music in 2017, the youngest ever recipient, and has received nine honorary degrees.
Keith Skeoch, Edinburgh International Festival board of trustees chairman, said: "It is such a pleasure to welcome Nicola Benedetti as both the first woman and the first Scottish director of the Edinburgh International Festival.
"In many ways she reflects the spirit of this festival, internationally recognised and respected but Scottish to her core, she's dedicated to advocating world-class music making and innovating new ways to bring it to audiences.
"As an artist, her string of collaborators reads like a who's who of the world of classical music and as an educator she has reached tens of thousands worldwide."
He added: "I have no doubt that she will bring a wealth of new ideas to the organisation and build on Fergus' exceptional work from the last eight years."