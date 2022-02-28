Russian conductor Valery Gergiev resigns Edinburgh Festival post
- Published
A renowned Russian conductor has been forced to resign his position as honorary president of the Edinburgh International Festival.
Valery Gergiev, a close friend and supporter of President Putin, has been under pressure to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has so far not condemned the move.
In a statement, the festival said his resignation was effective immediately.
It added that the decision had been made in support of the people of Kyiv.
"The board of trustees of the Edinburgh International Festival has asked for, and accepted the resignation of, Valery Gergiev as honorary president of the festival," it said.
"Edinburgh is twinned with the city of Kyiv and this action is being taken in sympathy with, and support of, its citizens."
In 2014, the conductor backed Mr Putin over the annexation of the Crimea from Ukraine.
Mr Gergiev once led a concert in the ruins of Palmyra in Syria, after Russian forces helped Syrian forces to recapture it from the so-called Islamic State in 2016.
Afterwards, Mr Gergiev conducted the Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra at the historic Roman Theatre in Palmyra in a broadcast which was widely covered.
It came months after IS posted footage online showing some of its fighters carrying out killings in the ancient theatre.
Mr Gergiev was previously principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra and is currently the music director of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra.
However, he has been urged to distance himself from President Putin or the Munich orchestra could cut its ties with him.
He has also been dropped from performances this week with the Vienna Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan, The New York Times reported.
The newspaper also said further appearances leading the Mariinsky Orchestra at the venue have also been cancelled.
He has also been dropped by the Verbier Festival in Switzerland, and his management company has said it will no longer represent him.
Earlier on Monday, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia cancelled its remaining UK tour dates, after theatres in Edinburgh, Bristol, Wolverhampton, Northampton, Bournemouth, Southend and Peterborough cancelled visits by the ballet company.