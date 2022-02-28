Ukrainian hopes visa changes will help family flee to UK
- Published
A Scottish-Ukrainian woman has appealed to the UK government to allow British citizens to host their families while the war in their homeland continues.
Galina Watson is desperate to help her mum, sister and baby niece escape.
She hopes to be able to look after them in her Bathgate, West Lothian, home but they are unable to get UK visas.
The UK government has been facing growing calls to waive visa rules for Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the UK amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
First Minster Nicola Sturgeon has called for visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict to be scrapped, and to for the UK to "sort the paperwork later".
Ms Watson, a British citizen who has lived in Scotland since 2003 and has three children here, said her family's situation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine was "scary".
"I was petrified because my sister called me early in the morning and she said 'the war has started'," she said.
Her elderly mother Yulia, sister Tatyana and five-month-old niece Anastasia live in Dnipro, an industrial city about 500km south west of Kyiv, and have been sheltering in their basement.
"I'm worried that they are going to be targeted as well because it is not that far [from Kyiv] for a fighter jet," Ms Watson said.
They are planning to travel to Moldova to stay with Ms Watson's friends until they can "find a path" to the UK.
It is not possible for them to apply for a visa in the capital Kyiv, where the British consulate is shut, so they will join the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing into neighbouring Moldova, Poland and Romania.
However, Ms Watson does not know whether they will be permitted to enter the UK, which has strict definitions of "immediate family".
Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion can come to the UK if they have relatives who are British nationals, under changes announced by ministers on Sunday.
Family migration visas are available to those who are the spouse or civil partner of a British national, or to an unmarried partner who they have been living with for at least two years.
They are also available to children under 18, and the parents of children who are British nationals. Carers can also apply.
"It's really strange and unclear," she told BBC Scotland. "I think that people should come here to see family and friends.
"People want to stay safe and also family members are worried about their family members in Ukraine."
"I think the British government should open up a temporary visa to allow people to stay safe and go back when it is safe to go back."
'Frightening to leave everything behind'
She thinks it would be "wise" for the UK to match the EU's three-year visa for Ukrainians fleeing war.
"It is unclear when the war is going to finish," Ms Watson said. "You don't know when they are going to come back, if the houses are still there, if the jobs are still there."
"I would like Boris Johnson to consider letting Ukrainian people in to stay with family, and offer refuge.
"It is really worrying and frightening for people to leave their possessions behind, everything behind, the house behind."
Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to update MPs about the requirements for entry to the UK, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government wanted to be "as generous as we possibly can".
The Scottish government previously said it stood ready to offer "refuge and sanctuary" for Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion if a resettlement programme to bring Ukraine nationals to the UK was launched.
Labour said it was "shameful" the rules only covered certain relatives and excluded parents and siblings.
The EU has supported plans to accept Ukrainian refugees for up to three years, without asking them to apply for asylum.