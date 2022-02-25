Man, 78, killed in three-vehicle crash in Blackridge is named
- Published
A 78-year-old man who died after his car was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in West Lothian has been named by police.
Archie Livingstone, from Harthill, died at the scene of the collision in Blackridge at about 09:40 on Monday.
Mr Livingstone's family said their "beloved Archie will be sadly missed".
Police said inquiries into the collision, which involved a red Vauxhall Combo, a blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo, were ongoing.
Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.