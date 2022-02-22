Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Police seek assurances over inquiry evidence
Lawyers have asked for an assurance that police officers' statements at the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh will not be used in evidence against them in the future.
Mr Bayoh died on 3 May 2015 in police custody after he was restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy.
Lawyers for a number of officers asked for a guarantee that statements will not be used in any prosecution or misconduct proceedings.
Mr Bayoh's family oppose the move.
In a statement, they said: "If these officers have nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear from coming and giving evidence to the inquiry."
The inquiry's chairman, Lord Bracadale, will issue a decision on the application at a later date.
Aamer Anwar, Mr Bayoh's family lawyer, said a number of police officers, backed by the Scottish Police Federation, had said they may refuse to give evidence at the inquiry, unless they received an undertaking that their evidence will not be used against them in any potential prosecution in the future.
"This is an astonishing position for police officers and the Federation to take some seven years after the death of Sheku Bayoh," he said.
"His loved ones have waited a very long time to hear the truth and that is the very least they are entitled to."
The inquiry, which is due to begin on 10 May, was set up to examine:
- the immediate circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh's death
- how the police dealt with the aftermath
- the subsequent investigation into the death
- whether race was a factor
Lord Bracadale has previously said that he wants the family to be "at the heart of this inquiry" and that he was "fully committed" to establishing the truth.