Pensioner dies after road crash in West Lothian
- Published
A 78-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.
The incident happened about 09:40 on Harthill Road in the small West Lothian town of Blackridge.
The crash involved the man's red Vauxhall Combo, a parked blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police Scotland has urged anyone who saw the incident to get in touch with the force.
