Blackburn man who died after being hit by taxi named
Police have named a man who died after being knocked down by a taxi in West Lothian.
Michael Slevin, 65, was hit by the black Mercedes Vito near the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn at about 00:05 on Monday.
Mr Slevin's family said he was a well-liked local man who would be sorely missed by his friends and family.
A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further inquiry.
