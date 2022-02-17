Blackburn man who died after being hit by taxi named

BBC News

The accident happened in Blackburn at about 00:05 on Monday

Police have named a man who died after being knocked down by a taxi in West Lothian.

Michael Slevin, 65, was hit by the black Mercedes Vito near the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn at about 00:05 on Monday.

Mr Slevin's family said he was a well-liked local man who would be sorely missed by his friends and family.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further inquiry.

