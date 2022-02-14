Man dies after being knocked down by taxi in Blackburn
A man has died after being knocked down by a taxi in West Lothian.
The 65-year-old pedestrian was hit by the black Mercedes Vito on Bathgate Road in Blackburn - outside the Happy Valley Hotel.
He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.
Sgt Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland, said their thoughts were with his family and friends and appealed for witnesses as well as dash-cam footage from the scene.
