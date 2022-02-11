Alice Byrne: Woman missing since New Year's Day 'entered water alone'
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since New Year's Day believe she "entered the water alone".
Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen leaving a friend's flat in Marlborough Street in Portobello, Edinburgh, between 08:00 and 10:00 on 1 January.
Officers previously said it was believed she headed in the direction of the promenade and beach.
The force said efforts to trace Ms Byrne were continuing.
Last month, the care worker's family said they had been left "shocked and distressed" by her disappearance, which was described at the time as out of character.
Detectives said efforts to trace Ms Byrne had included house-to-house inquiries and extensive CCTV reviews.
Searches of the Portobello area have involved specialist resources including air support, police dogs and the marine unit.
In an update, almost six weeks on from the last sighting, police said: "Our inquiries have subsequently indicated that Alice entered the water alone on the morning she went missing.
"Efforts to trace her continue and officers are providing support and updates to Alice's family."
Ms Byrne is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black top, black ripped jeans ripped and white trainers.